Indonesia deploys military health workers to Egypt for Gaza refugees

Tehran, IRNA - The Indonesian Ministry of Defense has dispatched 25 health workers on a humanitarian mission to treat Gaza refugees aboard a UAE-owned hospital ship docked at El Arish Port, Egypt.

The group is part of the second batch of Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) health workers departing for El Arish. Some of them will continue the humanitarian mission for Gaza refugees in the conflict area at the UAE Field Hospital in Rafah, Gaza, ANTARANEWS reported on Tuesday.

The ministry's Head of the Defense Information Bureau, Brigadier General Frega F. Wenas Inkiriwang, stated on Monday that the troops had departed for Abu Dhabi, the UAE, from Denpasar, Bali, on Monday.

"They will arrive in Abu Dhabi on December 17. On the next day, they will start the duty at the floating hospital in El Arish, Egypt," he explained.

Meanwhile, the 25 TNI health workers who were part of the batch I returned to Indonesia on December 8, 2024.

Earlier, on December 13, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin briefed the troops from the second batch, reminding them that the humanitarian task in El Arish was an important mission for humanity and was also Indonesia's effort to realize peace in Gaza.

From the first group, 10 TNI health workers managed to enter Rafah and served at the UAE field hospital as of September 7, 2024. They served in Gaza for a month before being rotated with TNI personnel in El Arish.

El Arish is one of the meeting points for aid from various countries for the Palestinian people as victims of the Israeli military massacre in Gaza. The distance between El Arish and Rafah, an area in Gaza directly bordering Sinai, Egypt, is more than 40 kilometers.

