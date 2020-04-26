‘Nour’ satellite launch as per UN Charter: Pakistan security expert

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Dr Maria Sultan said this is a great achievement for Iranian leaders and scientific community.

She said that it will make Iran’s defense impregnable furthermore this will also open the possibilities for commercial application of smart defense.

The IRGC Aerospace Force successfully put Iran's first military satellite, dubbed Nour-1, into orbit on Wednesday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has turned into the issue of the launch of a military satellite by the IRGC Aerospace Force, describing it as a valuable effort to which the Iranian nation is grateful.

Dr Maria Sultan expressing her views said it is a great success as it makes Iran a space faring nation a proud moment for the People of Iran and its leaders.

“Iran has the right for self defense as per Article 51 of the UN Charter and the pursuit of its defense and security lies in the same remit as other members of the UN,” viewed the expert.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message has stressed that Iran has no nukes or missiles carrying nuclear arms, noting that US and Europe cannot lecture Iran based on flimsy misreadings of UNSCR 2231.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish