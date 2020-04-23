Launch of satellite into orbit, start of formation of a global power, IRGC commander says

"Today, the IRGC found a bright way to reach the sky," General Salami said on Thursday.

The IRGC Aerospace Force successfully sent Iran's first military satellite, dubbed Nour-1, into orbit on Wednesday.

As the commander stressed, the IRGC today enjoys self-sufficiency in the aerospace industry.

"Today, we look at the earth from the sky, and this is the start of the formation of a global power."

He further congratulated the nation on the achievement which the commander described as a great success.

Nour-1 during an operation from Dasht-e Kavir- great desert in central Iran- was successfully placed into orbit 425 km above the Earth's surface.

