Yemeni missile hits Israeli military base in Ramallah

The Israeli media outlets reported on Friday that a missile fired from Yemen struck the Modi'in military base located in the western city of Ramallah.

The Israeli army acknowledged its failure to intercept the Yemeni missile, revealing that one missile entered Israeli airspace, stating that efforts were made to counter the threat, and the outcomes of those efforts are currently under review.

Additionally, Israeli television reported that 12 settlers were injured while seeking shelter, and nine others were taken to medical centers due to fear and panic.

Following the missile attack, sirens were activated in southern occupied al-Quds and Tel Aviv.

Reports also indicated that flights at Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended.

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) has fired multiple long-range missiles and drones at Israeli targets in recent days, as a continuation of its support to the Palestinian people and in response to Israeli strikes against the country.

This comes as the Yemeni people continue to reaffirm their commitment to the Palestinian cause, support the YAF, and resolve to end the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in weekly demonstrations.

