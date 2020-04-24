Zarif: US, Europe can't lecture Iran on misunderstanding of UNSCR 2231

"US has been bullying all against UNSC Resolution 2231 since 2017," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"Europe obeyed US instead of 2231," he said, adding "Neither can lecture Iran based on flimsy misreadings of UNSCR 2231."

"Iran neither has nukes nor missiles “DESIGNED to be capable of carrying” such horrific arms. Guess who do?" he noted.

During the final stage of World War II, the United States detonated two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively.



The United States dropped the bombs after obtaining the consent of the United Kingdom, as required by the Quebec Agreement. The two bombings killed at least 129,000 people, most of whom were civilians.



They remain the only use of nuclear weapons in the history of warfare.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday in a message urged the UN Security Council to extend the arm embargo on Iran to prevent starting a new arms race in the Middle East.

The UNSC arms sanctions against Iran were imposed in 2006-2007 aiming to stop arms sale to Iran and arms exports from Iran.

After signing Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), these sanctions were supposed to be lifted on October 18, 2020 after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified the peaceful nature of Iran nuclear program.

Resolution 2231 retains the arms embargo on Iran for five years after implementation and the sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program for eight years.



9376**1424



