Exclusive: EU ‘continues to be in regular touch with Iran’

London, IRNA – A European Union (EU) spokesperson has confirmed that the body has maintained "regular" touch with Iran with regards to a 2015 deal between Tehran and major powers.

Speaking to IRNA ahead of fresh talks between Iran and the three European countries on Wednesday, the spokesperson, under the condition of anonymity, highlighted the potential of EU presence in the upcoming Geneva negotiations.

According to the announced schedule, a new round of talks between Iran and the European trio – Britain, France, and Germany – is set for January 13, 2025, in Switzerland.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has said that the discussions will address various questions and establish some frameworks.

The latest round of negotiations between Iran and the European troika took place in the Swiss capital on November 29. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the Geneva talks as a “brainstorming” session. The two sides have agreed to continue diplomatic talks to resolve misunderstandings.

