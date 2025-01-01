Iran, E3 to hold fresh round of talks on January 13: Deputy FM

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gharibabadi announced that a new round of talks between Iran and the E3 will take place on January 13, adding, "We are not focusing on predictions at this time; as we have stated before, what is happening now are talks, not negotiations.”

He emphasized that the upcoming event will provide an opportunity to discuss issues and conduct further consultations regarding the formation and framework of negotiations if they occur.

Gharibabadi commented on the recent news published regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), stating that if this issue is brought before the Expediency Council, the outcome should determine whether Iran's accession to the relevant conventions serves the country's interests and if it is confirmed, the appropriate measures will be taken to facilitate the ratification process.

He emphasized that the current Iranian government's stance on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is straightforward, noting that the efforts by President Masoud Pezeshkian and Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati to address the FATF indicate that the consideration of joining the Palermo and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) conventions should be prioritized on the agenda of the Expediency Council.

The Iranian parliament has approved Palermo and the CFT as part of the issue of the FATF, but Iran's Guardian Council, which is responsible for vetting parliament legislation, has refused to ratify them, citing the need for some amendments.

Iran has ratified other conventions and regulations of the FATF.

