Israeli forces use prisoner as human shield in Gaza raid: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported that the regime’s military forces has used a Palestinian prisoner as a human shield while attempting to break into buildings in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, Haaretz reported on Tuesday that the forces of the Nahal Brigade's 931st Battalion used the Palestinian prisoner as a human shield while searching potentially booby-trapped buildings and tunnels in the city of Rafah.

Once the Israeli armed forces were assured that there was no potential threat to them, the commander of the brigade shot the prisoner.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime’s army has committed numerous crimes against humanity, including bombarding hospitals, schools, religious centers, and various other civilian places.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza declared that the number of casualties in Gaza since the onset of the genocidal war has reached 45,885 martyrs and 109,196 wounded. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have lost their homes and been internally displaced.

