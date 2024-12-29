Gaza health official recounts Israeli atrocities at Kamal Adwan Hospital

In an interview with Al Jazeera TV Network, Al-Barsh said that patients and medical staff, who were forced to leave Kamal Adwan Hospital, faced very difficult conditions.

He made the comments on Sunday, two days after Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, the only functioning health facility in northern Gaza, forced people there to evacuate, and then set the facility to fire.

Al-Barsh said that Israeli forces deceived patients and medical staff that they would be transferred to Indonesia Hospital if they evacuated Kamal Adwan facility.

According to the health official, the injured people who were forcibly transferred to Indonesia Hospital spent a tough night due to severe cold, and lack of medicine, water, and food. Even, there was no electricity, he added.

The Israeli forces also abducted all medical staff, including Head of Kamal Adwan Hospital Hossam Abu Safieh, al-Barsh said.

He explained that the occupying forces severely beat Abu Safieh with batons and sticks, forcing him to strip off. According to al-Barsh, Abu Safieh remains in Israeli custody, with the regime using him as a human shield.

The Israeli regime abducted more than 30 people from Kamal Adwan Hospital, including 11 nurses, 4 paramedics, 7 managers, 2 journalists, and 10 maintenance and cleaning workers, al-Barsh said, adding that 10 individuals are missing, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

He further noted that several individuals inside the hospital were burned alive due to a large fire ignited by the occupiers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that as a result of more than 80 days of the blockade of northern Gaza by the Israeli regime’s forces, the lives of 78,000 Palestinians in that area are at risk.

4208**4194