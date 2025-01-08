Iran to expand key nuclear plant

Tehran, IRNA - Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says two additional units will be constructed at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

Speaking in a meeting with members of the energy commission of Iran's Parliament late on Tuesday, Eslami said that the production of 20 thousand MW of nuclear power was on the AEOI's agenda.

The plan is aimed at complying with the country's laws and the Leader of the Islamic Republic's order for the construction of nuclear power plants in Bushehr, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, and Sistan-and-Baluchistan provinces, all located on the southern coasts of Iran, as well as in the northern coasts such as Golestan Province.

He added that important steps had been taken to develop the nuclear industry as drivers of various sciences and technologies.

Eslami described Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant as a source of great capacity in energy production, saying that it emitted zero pollution and saved 105.7 million barrels of oil worth of energy.

Nuclear technology plays a vital role in several industries, he said, stressing that it could be used to make precision instrument equipment.

9376**9417**4482