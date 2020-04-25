Iran’s launch of military satellite, failure of US pressure policy: Pakistani analyst

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Lieutenant General (Retd) Talat Masood said that despite very tough sanctions and the pressure from the US Iran has shown its technological might in defense sector by launching a satellite into the orbit.

“This is a very positive development and a big achievement of Iran’s military,” he said.

Nour-1 during an operation from Dasht-e Kavir- great desert in central Iran- was successfully placed into orbit 425 km above the Earth's surface.

Talat Masood expressing his views said that this also shows that Iranian engineers and scientists do not rely on external sources. “This satellite launching is praiseworthy,” he noted.

The expert added that from the past forty years Iranian nation has pursued the policy of self reliance.

The analyst said that Iranian leaders have correctly said that this development does not violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Talat Masood said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has rightly said that UNSCR 2231 resolution does not limit Iran’s security and defense achievements and that the US propaganda in this regards is baseless.

The expert viewed basically US administration under Donald Trump is trying to exert maximum economic pressure on Iran, but the brave and courageous Iranian nation is not bowing to the American pressure and standing firm on their principles.

“They will not compromise their sovereignty at any cost,” he said.

The analyst said the satellite launching proves that Iran is progressing at very fast pace in the field of science and technology and can be compared to any other advance nation in this area.

