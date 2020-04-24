Qatar's 3rd medical shipment arrives in Tehran

The plane contains more than 15 tons of goods and equipment donated to Iran by the Qatari government to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

The Qatari government has sent two more shipments of health and medical supplies to Iran in the past month and a half.

On March 21, Second anti-COVID19 consignment donated by the Qatari government arrived in Imam Khomeini International Airport in the capital to help Iran's fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the coordination between Iran and Qatar's governments and follow-ups made by Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian as Iranian head of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Tehran received second medical consignment of the country weighing 8.5 tons

Qatar sent first shipment which included 5.5 tons of hygienic and treatment items on March 14.

