Tehran-Doha agree to jointly run energy sector

Following the postponement of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation meeting between Iran and Qatar, which was scheduled to be held in Isfahan in April this year due to the outbreak of Corona virus and seizing the opportunity to further expand ties between the two sides, Reza Ardakanian the Iranian Minister of Energy, as the Iranian Chairman of the Commission, and Ali bin Ahmad Al-Kawari, Minister of Trade and Industry of Qatar, agreed to address issues of mutual interests during video conference.

"Reza Ardakanian" said in a video conference on Thursday evening with the Qatari chairman of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation: It will be possible for the two sides to reach final approval at the time before the joint commission meeting.

The Iranian and Qatari presidents of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation agreed to convene a meeting of the Joint Commission at the earliest opportunity after the end of the Corona disaster and return to normal, and to seriously address the Commission's goals in developing bilateral relations. .

The two sides also agreed to reach an agreement during video conferencing clinching a deal between the two countries which will be discussed later on.

At the video conference, Iranian Minister of Energy and the Qatari side also introduced the full-fledged representatives, who are scheduled to follow up on the issues between the two countries from the beginning of next week and reach the necessary agreements to be ready for implementation.

