Zarif confers with Qatari, Turkish FMs on situation in Afghanistan

The foreign ministers also discussed the process of peace talks in Afghanistan.

During his separate telephone conversations, Zarif raised the threat coronavirus pandemic posed to the entire world and the region, stressing that the fight against the virus needs global cooperation.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected about 1,830,000 people across the world, while more than 113,000 have been killed.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister held talks on Sunday on phone with caretaker of the Afghan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Haneef Atmar on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Zarif stressed the need to strengthen unity among different Afghan groups, establish peace in the country and bolster bilateral relations.



