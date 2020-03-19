Mar 19, 2020, 6:43 PM
Envoy: Qatar ready to cooperate with Iran in fighting coronavirus  

Moscow, March 19, IRNA – Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah appreciated Iranian government and people supports of Qatar, saying his country is ready to maintain more cooperation with Iran in fighting COVID-19.

Mohammed Al Attiyah made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Russian Federation Kazem Jalali.

He also reviewed bilateral relations, regional and international developments namely US’ cruel sanctions against Iran.

Jalali made foreign diplomats in Russia through phone calls and letters over the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

He also emphasized serious efforts for fighting US’ cruel sanctions especially on medical and health sectors.  

In his letters, Jalali urged ambassadors to ignore US’ cruel sanctions for the sake of moral principles and human rights issues.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Thursday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 18,407 and its death toll mounted to 1,284 in the country.

Raeesi went on to say that 5,979 infected Iranians have recovered so far.

