Export from Iran's southern province to Qatar ups by 37%

Hossein Hosseini said that in the period 830,000 tons of goods worth $157 million were exported to Qatar, which show a 23 percent growth in weight. The cities of Dayer, Bushehr, and Buol Kheyr have had the main role in the export from Bushehr province.

Hosseini said that Boshehr Provinve exported 2.3 million tons of non-oil goods, excluding liquefied gas, to Qatar. The exported goods were worth 7.6 billion dollars, which shows a 19 percent rise in weight.

He said that the agricultural products exported to Qatar were valued at $95 million.

