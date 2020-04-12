Apr 12, 2020, 3:12 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83747966
0 Persons

Tags

Export from Iran's southern province to Qatar ups by 37%

Export from Iran's southern province to Qatar ups by 37%

Boushehr, April 12, IRNA – The head of the Organization of Industries, Mining, and Trade of Boushehr Province in southern Iran said on Sunday that the exports from the province have increased by 37 percent in the previous Iranian year (ended March 19, 2020) compared to the year before it.

Hossein Hosseini said that in the period 830,000 tons of goods worth $157 million were exported to Qatar, which show a 23 percent growth in weight. The cities of Dayer, Bushehr, and Buol Kheyr have had the main role in the export from Bushehr province.

Hosseini said that Boshehr Provinve exported 2.3 million tons of non-oil goods, excluding liquefied gas, to Qatar. The exported goods were worth 7.6 billion dollars, which shows a 19 percent rise in weight.

He said that the agricultural products exported to Qatar were valued at $95 million.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 7 =