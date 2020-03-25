Iran to continue development of joint oil & gas fields in new year

Karim Zobeydi, an official at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) told IRNA on Wednesday that implementation of oil projects are on the agenda.

Talking of installation of Salman offshore field platform in the Persian Gulf during the final days of the last year, the official described the measure which was taken in the sanctions era as a power of Iran's oil industry.

Elaborating on plans for the new year, Zobeydi said Iran tries to remove restrictions on oil exports through different methods.

Iran enjoys several joint oil and gas fields with its neighbors.

Meanwhile, development of West Karoun oilfield and South Pars gasfield are priority of Iran's oil industry.

South Pars gas field is shared with Qatar called North Dome by Qatar, is the world’s largest gas field with an area of 9,700 square kilometers.

Iran, being among world 's top four countries which have the largest proven deposit of crude oil and natural gas, shares broad offshore field with Qatar in the southern Iranian region of Persian Gulf.

