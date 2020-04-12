Gradual increase in oil production from the West Karoon oil fields

Referring to the naming of this year as " surge in production", "Touraj Dehghani" said: "Emphasis and relying on domestic capabilities are on the agenda and the "Matn" Company is trying to play its role well in this direction."

Regarding the most important activities of the text company last year (according to Iranian Calendar), Dehghani said: "Last year, due to the company's field of activity, which is mostly concentrated in West Karoon, it started with almost unprecedented floods and challenges, and more activities in the field of social issues and The solution to the problems was the flood of the people of the region and the province of Khuzestan.

Recently, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) too, said that the development activities of the company in the joint fields of West Karoon and South Pars are seriously being pursued and their results are evident.

Karim Zubeidi, NIOC’s director for integrated planning, said developing joint oil and gas fields in western Iran were ongoing and the fate of almost all of the fields had been determined by NIOC.

He outlined NIOC’s performance in the field in recent years, saying the activities were mostly focused on developing West Karoon and South Pars fields.

The official said Qatar started production from South Pars sooner than Iran, and it was rapidly advancing, but, fortunately, in recent years, Iran was able to take the lead in daily gas extraction from the field at times.

He said Iran’s performance in the field, given that it is over 60% owned by Qatar, had been defendable.

