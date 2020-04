Zarif made the remarks speaking during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Zarif sympathized with the Turkish government and nation over the deaths due to the spread of the virus in the country, signaling Iran’s readiness to assist the neighboring country and cooperate with it in this regard.

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation on transportation and transit of commodities.

