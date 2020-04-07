COVID-19 prolongation will leave severe impact on economy: Iranian Minister

He made the remarks at the session of the Iranian Majlis (parliament), adding controlling the disease should be carried out in the shortest possible time to help boost the country's economy.



If the number of infected patients is increasing in the country, it is because the medical personnel are working on the diagnosis hard, he noted.



He further noted that instead of being inactive and waiting for the infected patients to treat, the Iranian medics have taken for it.



To battle the deadly virus, social distancing rules was conducted, and then smart social distancing plan was introduced to overcome the economical problems and to help manage the disease, the minister underlined.



Iran has been fighting against the virus as well as the economic war simultaneously, he pointed out.



