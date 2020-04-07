Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,872 in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour said since yesterday (Monday) the number of patients diagnosed with the virus has increased by 2,089 people.

He said that unfortunately, 133 people have lost their lives over the past 24 hours, adding that the recovery process of the patients have fortunately sped up and so far 27,039 patients have fully recovered and have been dismissed from hospitals.

Jahanpour said that the 3,987 patients are in dire situations.

He added that 211,136 COVID-19 tests have been done in Iran.

