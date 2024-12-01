Commander of Nusra Front terror group in Syria killed: Report

IRNA cited Arab media sources on Sunday morning that Syrian and Russian warplanes bombed the hideout of the Nusra Front terrorist group in Syria in a joint operation.

Al-Julani was present at the headquarters along with a number of terrorist commanders and members when the attack took place, reports said.

The news about the killing of Al-Julani in the airstrike has not been confirmed or denied yet.

Terrorist groups, with the support of some countries and the arrival of fresh foreign forces, launched a massive attack on Syrian army positions in the northwest, west and southwest of Aleppo on Wednesday morning, prompting fierce clashed with soldiers and terrorists.

The attacks by terrorist groups coincided with the Israeli aggression against Syria.

The United States that has maintained its illegal presence in Syria, along with some of its western allies as well as the Zionist regime have long been accused by Damascus of aiding and propping up terror groups against the Syrian government and its people.

