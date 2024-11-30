Envoy: Iran’s policy is to develop cooperation with Russia, BRICS & SCO

The Iranian Embassy in Moscow announced on its official Telegram channel that a meeting for dialogue, which included concluding discussions among representatives of BRICS member states and the heads of railways from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, took place on Saturday evening at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This meeting, attended by Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, Jabbar-Ali Zakeri, and an advisor to the Iranian foreign minister, Majid Samadzadeh Saber, emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation between Iran and Russia at bilateral, regional, and international levels.

During the meeting, Ambassador Jalali highlighted transportation, particularly railway cooperation, as one of the key areas of collaboration between the two countries, calling for the implementation of defined railway projects to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Jalali also called for the enhancement of cooperation with regional and international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, which he identified as fundamental policies of the country.

