Syria to continue defending its territorial integrity: Pres. Assad

Assad and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed recent developments in Syria as well as other regional issues in the phone call, IRNA cited SANA news agency on Sunday morning.

The Syrian President emphasized his army’s steadfastness to defend stability and territorial integrity against terrorist groups and their backers.

With the help of its friends and allies, Syria can suppress terrorist groups, Assad said.

Mohammed Al Nahyan also echoed Assad’s call and reiterated the UAE's support for Syria in maintaining its territorial integrity and stability.

According to IRNA, the Syrian President also discussed the latest developments in the country and bilateral cooperation in a phone call with the Iraqi Prime Minister a few hours ago.

