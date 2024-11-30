Deputy PMs approve Iran’s request to obtain EAEU observer state status

Dmitry Volvach, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development, made the announcement on Saturday, according to Sputnik news agency.

He said that Iran’s request will be considered during an upcoming meeting of the heads of the EAEU member states in December 2024.

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union and is responsible for implementing decisions, among other tasks.

The EEC deputy prime ministers held their meeting on Friday (November 29) when they approved a draft decision adopted by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on granting Iran the EAEU observer state status.

The Friday approval means that Iran has got one step closer to obtain the status. The country submitted its request in August 2024.

