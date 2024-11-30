Russia: 300 terrorists killed in Syria in single day

According to the SANA news agency, the statement on Saturday night also said that the Syrian army, in cooperation with the Russian Air Force, repelled terrorist attacks at many places.

These terrorists were killed after their gatherings, command posts and ammunition depots were hit in the joint operation, statement continued.

Terrorist groups launched a massive attack on Syrian army positions in the northwest, west and southwest of Aleppo on Wednesday morning, with the support of some countries and the arrival of fresh foreign forces.

The terror attacks on Syrian army positions violated a ceasefire agreement with the guarantee of Turkey in Astana and includes areas in Idlib, the outskirts of Aleppo, and parts of Hama and Latakia as de-escalation zones.

Based on the 2017 agreement between Iran, Russia and Turkey as guarantors of the Astana peace process, four safe zones (de-escalation) were established in Syria.

Terrorists takeover of Syrian city of Hama denied

Meanwhile news about terrorists’ entry into the city of Hama, located in west-central Syria and its surroundings have been denied.

Some media outlets had quoted terrorist groups on Saturday night as claiming that they had entered parts of the city of Hama and that all Syrian army soldiers had left the city of Hama.

However, another news report said that Syrian army forces from other regions had entered Hama to reinforce some points.

The terrorist groups also claimed that they had taken control of Jabal Zayn al-Abidin, a mountain east of the town of Qamhana and north of Hama, which was also denied a few minutes later.

On the other hand, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that the Syrian army forces had managed to retake Jabal Zayn al-Abidin while a Syrian field source denied any entry of terrorists into the northern regions of Hama.

Social media users in Hama and surrounding towns also posted images, emphasizing that the conditions in these areas were normal.

Local media in Hama province also announced that the sounds heard in some areas of the province were related to the Syrian army's artillery attacks on terrorist positions in the southern countryside of Idlib.

4399