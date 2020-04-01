President praises Armed Forces for fighting coronavirus

Major-General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, provided a report to President Rouhani on the actions of the Imam Reza (AS) Health Center in the fight against coronavirus.

Responding to a report by the Chief of General Staff, Rouhani wrote, "The work of all the Armed Forces in this critical situation is appreciated."

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 47,593 people were infected with the potentially deadly coronavirus, 3,036 of whom have lost their lives and 15,473 people have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the medical centers.

Jahanpour said that 2,987 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 138 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,871 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

