Rouhani terms US sanctions as false, cruel, illegal

Americans are aware of the fact that coronavirus is not related to one country, he said Speaking during a cabinet session adding that all countries in the world are connected and fighting COVID19 as a global issue.

Unfortunately, Americans did not learn from this difficult situation in the world, President Rouhani noted.

He went on to say that the current situation was the best historic opportunity for the US officials to return from their false path and to say that they are not against Iranians.

"Americans have always been against Iranians, but the current situation revealed their animosity more than ever," the Iranian president added.

President Rouhani appreciated people for their cooperation in observing social distancing plan, saying fortunately coronavirus outbreak is falling down in all provinces.

Rouhani thanked Iranians for observing all health instructions during Nowruz holiday.

He stressed the importance of social distancing plan, saying "we started the second phase of social distancing stricter and had 30% decrease with regard to trips".

All experts and doctors believe that social distancing plan has been useful and necessary, President Rouhani noted.

Rouhani went on to say that Iran has taken advantage of other countries’ experiences in fighting coronavirus.

He noted that Chinese quarantine was only implemented in Wuhan.

Iranian President said that all hospital beds provided by armed forces, including ordinary and ICU ones are still empty, adding that we have 13,000 empty beds.

"We have no problem with regard to N95 mask and ventilator in Iran," he said.

