Abbas Mousavi said that the US is making the moves while the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the international community have demanded any belligerent and tension-creating measures be stopped due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Urging the US not to make any tension-creating moves, Mousavi wanted the US to respect the will of the Iraqi Government and people and leave the country.

