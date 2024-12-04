Iraq’s PMU, security forces ready to confront terrorists

Following the recent developments in Syria and concerns regarding the potential spread of terrorist attacks to Iraq, Al-Fayyadh stated on Wednesday that the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs) and security forces are prepared to confront terrorist groups, according to the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV channel.

He assured the Iraqi people that the country will remain safe and stable, emphasizing their expertise in combating terrorism.

Meanwhile, Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, condemned foreign interference in Syria and underscored the necessity for all regional countries to support Syria against terrorist attacks, adding that defending Syria equates to defending neighboring countries and the region, as reported by the Lebanese Al-Ahed news website.

Al-Maliki also addressed concerns about the potential for terrorist attacks in Iraq, stating, "We trust our security and military capabilities to protect Iraq's internal security from any disturbances."

He stressed that regional countries should not stay neutral about the developments in Syria, as these events are significant.

Following the arrival of fresh foreign mercenaries who are supported by certain states, terrorist groups launched a wide-range attack on the positions of the Syrian army in the northwestern, western, and southwestern regions of Aleppo on November 27.

This military operation by the terrorists against the Syrian army positions violated the ceasefire agreement established in 2020, as this area falls under the de-escalation agreement signed with Turkiye’s guarantee in Kazakhstan’s city of Astana, which includes areas in Idlib, the outskirts of Aleppo, as well as parts of Hama and Lattakia.

