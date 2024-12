Head of security department at governor office of Iran’s Fars province said on Wednesday that the jet had crashed earlier in the day at 14:45 local time in Firouzabad region, located some 100 kilometers to the south of the provincial capital of Shiraz.

Vahid Sha’bani said that the pilot and copilot of the training jet had been martyred in the crash, adding that more details about the incident will be released later.

