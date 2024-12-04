Dec 4, 2024, 8:06 PM
Regional actors must counter surge of terrorism in Syria: Iran FM aide

Regional actors must counter surge of terrorism in Syria: Iran FM aide

Tehran, IRNA -- Ali-Asghar Khaji, senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister, has urged influential regional and international actors to take measures to combat the resurgence of terrorism in Syria.

Khaji spoke with Geir Otto Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, on Wednesday for the second time this week as part of ongoing consultations regarding the unfolding security threat in Syria, where government forces have been battling foreign-backed terrorists in the northwestern parts of the country since last Wednesday.

The two sides agreed that concrete steps must be taken to safeguard stability and security in Syria, warning that the spread of terrorism in the Arab country would have adverse repercussions for the entire region.

In response, Pedersen said he has held consultations with influential countries in the region since violence erupted in Syria last week.

The UN envoy also called for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

