'Iran seriously pursuing implementation of comprehensive agreement with China'

During the Wednesday meeting with Guoqing in Tehran, Pezeshkian highlighted his constructive discussions with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

He emphasized that Iran and China not only have a long history of friendly and deep-rooted cooperation, but also maintain strategic relations today.

Pezeshkian mentioned that since the beginning of his tenure as head of state, he has been focused on implementing a comprehensive agreement with China.

He added, "In my recent meeting with Mr. Xi Jinping, we reached a good understanding. Your visit to Tehran to follow up on these discussions further demonstrates the Chinese government's commitment to expanding relations with Iran."

Criticizing the United States for its totalitarian and unilateral approach in the international arena, the Iranian president emphasized Iran's commitment to strengthening its collaboration with China and Russia as a means to counteract such unilateralism.

Zhang Guoqing, for his part, expressed warm greetings and best wishes to President Pezeshkian, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran plays an important and constructive role in the region and the international arena.

He mentioned that his visit to Iran was to follow up on agreements made between the presidents of both countries in Kazan, emphasizing that Iran is a strategic and important partner for China.

Chinese Vice Premier noted that China has adjusted its policy towards Iran to focus on expanding and strengthening its long-term strategic relations.

3266**2050