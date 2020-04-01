Official: Iran ready to export COVID-19 test kits to regional states

Speaking in video press conference on Wednesday, Biglari told IRNA that the kits which are now used in Iran are molecular and has been verified by the World Health Organization.

If sampling is done correctly, the kit’s test will be true by over 90%, he added.

Biglari noted that rapid test kits are not used in Iranian laboratories since they had many negative responses.

Pasteur Institute of Iran had identified all kits in the international market two months before the first coronavirus-infected case was found in Iran.

Biglari went on to say that five knowledge-based companies produced molecular kits domestically.

One of these companies announced that it will produce 80,000 kits per week, he noted.

There are 90 laboratories working with Iranian Health Ministry which are able to increase 10,000 tests per day to 20,000 tests.

