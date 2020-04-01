Apr 1, 2020, 2:55 PM
Official: Coronavirus death toll hits 3,036 in Iran

Tehran, April 1, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 15,473 people out of a total of 47,593 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,036 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 2,987 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 138 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,871 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

