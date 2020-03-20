Pakistan PM insists on lifting cruel sanctions against Iran

Prime Minister made the remarks while talking to journalists about the government's response to the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

He said Iran is currently passing through a difficult time and putting the country under sanctions at this juncture is very cruel.

“I would insist the international community to lift sanctions from Iran as it has created more problems in their fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with US media had called upon the US to lift sanctions from Iran due to coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also said that Iran is facing a difficult situation due to coronavirus outbreak so we called upon the US government to immediately lift sanctions from the country.

Pakistan’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza during an exclusive interview with IRNA termed the fight against coronavirus a collective responsibility and urged the international community to press the US to lift medical sanctions from Iran to help the Islamic Republic in defeating the deadly virus.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 7,900 have been killed. About 14,000 people in Iran have coronavirus which killed 998.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for removing all the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US to help fight coronavirus.

