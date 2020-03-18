Pakistani aviation minister terms US anti-Iran sanctions inhuman

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini here on Wednesday.

Both sides on the occasion discussed the situation arising in Iran and Pakistan due to coronavirus outbreak and its impact in on the world.

During the meeting minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan highlighted the achievements of Iran in various fields and praised the progress of the country in medicine sector.

He added that despite the self-sufficiency of Iran, the international community must assist the people and the government of Iran in their fight against coronavirus.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan added that continuation of US sanctions against Iran at a time when the country is fighting coronavirus is an inhuman act.

He emphasized the need to safeguard Iran-Pakistan bilateral ties despite the efforts of a third party to affect these relations.

Ambassador Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in his remarks emphasized the importance of bilateral relations and continued consultations between the two countries to strengthen ties.

He highlighted the US economic terrorism against especially in medical sector despite that the country is trying to overcome coronavirus.

Hosseini added that Tehran is ready to transfer the remaining Pakistani nationals in Iran to their homeland by air if the Islamabad administration allows.

Both sides on the occasion called for increased flights between Iran and Pakistan which would also further enhance bilateral ties.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish