Pakistan FM calls for immediate lifting of anti-Iran sanctions

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement on Friday said that people are dying in Iran due to the deadly virus so the sanctions should be lifted.

He added that his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif has already stated that the US sanctions are hampering Iran’s efforts to fight coronavirus.

Qureshi said that coronavirus is a global epidemic and even many developed countries in the world are struggling to fight this problem.

He appealed to the local public to restrict their movements and to avoid gatherings. “Unfortunately our people are not taking it seriously but if we do not follow the safety guidelines we will endanger everyone,” he said.

He said today, more than 173 countries are affected by the outbreak.

According to official estimates there are 451 cases of coronavirus in Pakistan by Friday while three coronavirus patients have passed away.

Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had called upon the US to lift sanctions from Iran due to coronavirus outbreak.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 7,900 have been killed. About 14,000 people in Iran have coronavirus which killed 998.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for removing all the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US to help fight coronavirus.

