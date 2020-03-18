US anti-Iran policy, against HR principles: Pakistani minister

During an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri expressed solidarity with the people and government of Iran on the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that people of Pakistan sympathize with the families of those lost lives due to the virus in Iran and we pray for the speedy recovery of those suffering from the disease.

Pakistan's Minister of Religious Affairs strongly criticized the US government's anti-Iranian approach and continued unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation.

He added the sanctions have no moral justification, and we are proud that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is against US sanctions.

He went on to say that that Prime Minister Imran Khan actually demonstrated the wishes of the people of his country and entire Islamic Ummah while demanding an end the US sanctions on Iran.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said: We call on the international community to play an important role in lifting the US sanctions against Iranian nation.

The minister said economic blockade of Iran is unfair, despite the Iranian people are fully capable to tackle the problem such as the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the US to lift sanctions from Iran due to coronavirus outbreak.

During an interview with US media said Iran is a “classic example” of a place where the humanitarian imperative to contain the outbreak outweighs political rivalries or economic dogmas.

According to official estimates there are 245 cases of coronavirus in Pakistan by Wednesday. There is a report that one suspected coronavirus patient died in Lahore yesterday, however it has not officially been confirmed.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 7,900 have been killed. About 14,000 people in Iran have coronavirus which killed 998.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for removing all the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US to help fight coronavirus.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish