COVID-19: Pakistan on high alert, all schools, borders to shut down

The decision was taken during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood who attended the meeting in a tweet said that all educational institutions in the country will be closed till fifth of next month.

The Minister said the situation regarding closure of all educational institutions in the country would be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on 27th of this month and further decisions will be taken.

Chiefs of armed forces and Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to a notification issued by the ministry of interior, Pakistan’s western border with Iran and Afghanistan will remain closed for two weeks (14 days) to prevent the spread of coronavirus as directed by the NSC meeting.

It said the decision was taken in the best interest of all the three countries.

The government has also cancelled the military parade which was to be held on March 23rd in connection with Pakistan’s National Day in Islamabad.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared the outbreak of COVID-19, a mysterious pneumonia-like disease caused by the coronavirus, a pandemic.

The tally for confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 21 with 15 cases in Sindh, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in Balochistan on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the 230th Corps Commanders’ Conference – chaired by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters discussed the situation arising after the spread of the deadly virus.

