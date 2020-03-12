Pakistan says border trade continues with Iran under special mechanism

Aisha Farooqui at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad said that cross border movement of trucks carrying goods and pilgrims is going on between Iran and Pakistan without any hindrance.

She added that a large number of pilgrims who went to Iran, have returned back through the Taftan border and ministry of health and other stakeholders have set up the facilities with the cooperation of the provincial government of Balochistan.

"Our goal is to ensure the health and safety of Pakistani citizens, inside or outside the country," said Aisha Farooqui.

The spokesperson said that necessary steps have been taken by the federal and provincial governments at the airports and border areas to contain the virus. She said, "We are also preparing a plan to see how best our diplomats abroad can be protected against the virus".

She said trade between Iran and Pakistan is going on without any hindrance and trucks carrying trade goods are crossing the border after proper screening.

Responding to a question about Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan has felicitated Ashraf Ghani over his election as the president of the country.

Farooqui said Pakistan has maintained that the US-Taliban peace agreement is a historic step towards the ultimate aim of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

She said it is now a significant opportunity to move towards the next step of dialogue among Afghans. She said Pakistan has played its role of facilitator and it is now the responsibility of Afghans and their representatives to take the process forward and arrive at a solution for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

