IRGC forces stage anti-coronavirus maneuvers in western Iran

Brigadier-General Sadeq Hosseini, the commander of IRGC’s Beit ol Muqaddas brigades in Kordestan said that today the IRGC is well-prepared to help the officials and medical universities in the battle against coronavirus outbreak.

He said that they can provide the officials with seven special vehicles to disinfect the streets and medical centers of the province.

Hosseini expressed hope that the province and the entire country will get rid of the virus with the efforts being made by the officials coupled with the people’s cooperation.

On February 19 Iranian officials announced for the first time that five coronavirus patients had been found in the central city of Qom.

Coronavirus outbreak has so far affected some 593 people in Iran killing some 43, official reports say.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Kordestan Province was reported on February 29.

