Iran attends Muscat Int'l Book Fair

Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA - Iran has attended the 25th Muscat International Book Fair opened on Saturday.

The Book Fair was inaugurated by Shahab bin Tariq al-Saeed, Advisor to the Sultan of Oman, Abdul Aziz al-Rawas, Sultan of Oman Cultural Advisor and Abdul Moneem bin Mansour al-Hassani, Oman's Minister of Information.

The event was attended by Iranian Ambassador to Muscat Nouri Shahroudi, Deputy Head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Mohammad Hossein Hashemi and Iranian Cultural Attache to Muscat Ali Mousavi Zadeh.

Some 676 publishers have taken part directly from 32 countries and 270 publishers were represented by commissioners organizing a total of 946 pavilions.

