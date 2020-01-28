Jan 28, 2020, 1:39 PM
Iran, Oman highlight Quranic cooperation

Tehran, Jan 28, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Oman Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi and Omani Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Salmi on Tuesday called for developing cultural relations and Quranic cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides expressed readiness for maintaining cooperation in holding exhibitions.

Meanwhile, Iran cultural attaché to Oman Ali Mousavizadeh invited Oman to take part in the 28th International Quran Exhibition in Tehran as a special guest.

Holding Quranic exhibition in Muscat with the cooperation of Iran was also discussed by both sides.

Iran and Oman enjoy excellent political, economic, cultural, social and tourism cooperation.

