Iran, Oman highlight Quranic cooperation

During the meeting, both sides expressed readiness for maintaining cooperation in holding exhibitions.

Meanwhile, Iran cultural attaché to Oman Ali Mousavizadeh invited Oman to take part in the 28th International Quran Exhibition in Tehran as a special guest.

Holding Quranic exhibition in Muscat with the cooperation of Iran was also discussed by both sides.

Iran and Oman enjoy excellent political, economic, cultural, social and tourism cooperation.

