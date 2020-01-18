Zarif calls for rejecting politicization of plane incident

"In Oman today, met with Canadian FM @FP_Champagne to discuss consular, technical & legal cooperation among nations impacted by #PS752 tragedy," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

He added: "Agreed on continued exchanges between respective experts."

"Politicization of this tragedy must be rejected. Focus on victims’ families," he reiterated.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the tragic incident of Ukraine passenger plane should not be used as a tool in service of political gains and gestures.

In reaction to a meeting among foreign ministers of the five countries whose nationals were among the victims of the recent air crash near Tehran, the spokesman urged all parties to let the affairs proceed in due normal process till the completion of the investigations.

He said that certain statements made about the tragic incident and even the holding of the meeting were astonishing.

After the US increased tensions in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country made a reaction and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

