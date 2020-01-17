Iran, Canada review plane incident

During the meeting which was held upon Canada's request in Muscat, Oman, both sides expressed regret over the deadly accident.

Both sides agreed to continue connections between expert teams in foreign ministries.

They also reached an agreement on holding meeting in the near future.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the tragic incident of Ukraine passenger plane should not be used as a tool in service of political gains and gestures.

In reaction to a meeting among foreign ministers of the five countries whose nationals were among the victims of the recent air crash near Tehran, the spokesman urged all parties to let the affairs proceed in due normal process till the completion of the investigations.

He said that certain statements made about the tragic incident and even the holding of the meeting were astonishing.

The spokesman went on to note that over the past several years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly declared, via various channels, to the Canadian government that irrespective of political relations and given the fact that consular ties are linked with human rights, consular missions should be re-opened, but the then Canadian government refused to even hold direct talks in its too political affiliation with the US government in mounting pressure on the Iranian nationals.

After the US increased tensions in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country made a reaction and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

