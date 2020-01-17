Ukraine Air plane crash should not be used for political gains: Spox

In reaction to a meeting among foreign ministers of the five countries whose nationals were among the victims of the recent air crash near Tehran, the spokesman urged all parties to let the affairs proceed in due normal process till the completion of the investigations.

He said that certain statements made about the tragic incident and even the holding of the meeting were astonishing.

"To soothe the pain of the bereaved families, the Islamic Republic of Iran has had very swift and extraordinary cooperation with the dispatched delegations," he said.

All the bodies have been identified and technical investigations involving all parties are underway and will continue by all relevant Iranian institutes up to a point allowed by law, Mousavi added.

However, it is strange to see the Canadian foreign minister offering a statement one day after initial procedures were completed and the identification process of almost all of the bodies was still underway and demand consular access which has already been provided on the very first day of the incident, he said.

The spokesman went on to note that over the past several years, Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly declared, via various channels, to the Canadian government that irrespective of political relations and given the fact that consular ties are linked with human rights, consular missions should be re-opened, but the then Canadian government refused to even hold direct talks in its too political affiliation with the US government in mounting pressure on the Iranian nationals.

Mousavi wondered about the real motivation of the Canadian government in making such statements and demands.

