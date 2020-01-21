Iranian, Omani FMs stress two countries' strategic ties

Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi, who is on a short official visit to Iran within the framework of constant political consultations between the two countries, met with Mohammad Javad Zarif this afternoon.

The two sides emphasized the brotherly, privileged and strategic relations of the two countries and exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced yesterday an important visit by a regional official.

The visit comes as Zarif met with his Omani counterpart on a return visit from India on a short stop in Muscat on Friday.

Zarif also met with Oman's new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and other high-ranking officials last week in Muscat to attend a tribute to the late Sultan of Oman.

About two weeks ago, Yousef bin Alawi traveled to Iran to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

