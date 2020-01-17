Iran, Oman confer on issues of mutual interest

Zarif who was on his Indian tour to attend Raisina Dialogue 2020, traveled to Oman on his Canadian counterpart's request to review issues related to recent air incident in Tehran that killed some Canadian and Iranian nationals.

During their meeting, Zarif and François-Philippe Champagne reached an agreement on consular, technical and legal affairs.

Expert teams in Iranian and Canadian foreign ministries will also be in touch.

Zarif earlier held talks with EU's high representative Josep Borrell, Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Kumar Doval, National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

