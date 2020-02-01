Persian language teaching center inaugurated in Muscat

The center was reopened on the basis of an agreement signed by the Iranian and Omani governments after a two-year hiatus.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sakhaei recalled major role of Sa'adi Foundation in supporting Persian language teaching centers, saying that the entity has tried to pursue Persian language teaching overseas using educational standards.

Noting that language is communicative bridge among the cultures, he added that Persian language is Iran's biggest national heritage.

Meanwhile, Nouri-Shahroudi hailed Iran and Oman geographical and cultural proximity and growing bilateral relations, saying that he is pleased with the opening of the Persian Language Learning Center in Muscat after two years of closure.

